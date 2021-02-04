Biden, At Prayer Breakfast, Calls Out ‘political extremism’

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, Doug Emhoff, left, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, and first lady Jill Biden, stand during a performance of the National Anthem during a virtual Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service, in the State Dinning Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is expected to address the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition that calls on political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has called for a confrontation of the “political extremism” that inspired the U.S. Capitol riot in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Thursday’s breakfast is a Washington tradition that asks political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. Biden is the latest in a long line of presidents to address it. The breakfast gave the nation’s second Catholic president a chance to talk about his vision of faith.

The event has sparked controversy in the past, particularly when President Donald Trump used last year’s installment to slam his political opponents. Some liberals view the event warily because of the conservative faith-based group that’s behind it.