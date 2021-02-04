Biden, At Prayer Breakfast, Calls Out ‘political extremism’

(AP) — President Joe Biden has called for a confrontation of the “political extremism” that inspired the U.S. Capitol riot in remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Thursday’s breakfast is a Washington tradition that asks political combatants to set aside their differences for one morning. Biden is the latest in a long line of presidents to address it. The breakfast gave the nation’s second Catholic president a chance to talk about his vision of faith.
The event has sparked controversy in the past, particularly when President Donald Trump used last year’s installment to slam his political opponents. Some liberals view the event warily because of the conservative faith-based group that’s behind it.