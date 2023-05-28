NATIONALTRENDING

Biden: Bipartisan Debt Ceiling Agreement Reached

File photo: (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

There’s a bipartisan deal in place to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. That’s what President Biden said Sunday as he delivered remarks from the White House. He noted the agreement keeps the “catastrophic” threat of default off the table and protects “our hard-earned and historic economic recovery.”

Meantime, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the package limits government spending for the next six years and called it a victory for all Americans. It must pass both the House and Senate before reaching Biden’s desk for signature. The House is expected to vote on the legislation Wednesday.

