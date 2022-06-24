NATIONAL

Biden Calls Abortion Ruling ‘a sad day’ For Country

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden spoke from the White House about the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide. He said the court has done what it’s never done before in taking away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans. He says the decision places the health and life of women at risk.

The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

 

