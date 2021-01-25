Biden: Booming U.S. Manufacturing Not A Thing Of Past

President Biden says he does not buy the premise that U.S. manufacturing is a thing of the past. Biden hosted a White House event and said American manufacturing can become a booming industry once again. He stressed that a new executive order will direct the federal government to purchase more products that are made in the USA. It’s part of ongoing efforts to stabilize an economy that has been battered by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Biden also argued that U.S. supply stockpiles must be enhanced as a matter of national security. He noted disruptions in the global supply chain during the pandemic.