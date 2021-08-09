LOCALTRENDING

Biden Border Security Leaders Expected In The Valley This Week

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration is turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for help managing and caring for record numbers of unaccompanied immigrant children who are streaming into the U.S. from Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says FEMA will support a government-wide effort over the next three months, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The Department of Homeland Security is apparently hearing the pleas for help coming from county and city leaders in the Rio Grande Valley, where Border Patrol facilities and humanitarian shelters are overwhelmed by a continuous flow of migrants across the border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly will come to the Valley this week for face-to-face meetings with local leaders. Details of the trip have not yet been made public. Incoming Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz is also said to be planning a visit here to meet with colleagues in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

