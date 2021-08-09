Biden Border Security Leaders Expected In The Valley This Week

The Department of Homeland Security is apparently hearing the pleas for help coming from county and city leaders in the Rio Grande Valley, where Border Patrol facilities and humanitarian shelters are overwhelmed by a continuous flow of migrants across the border. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly will come to the Valley this week for face-to-face meetings with local leaders. Details of the trip have not yet been made public. Incoming Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz is also said to be planning a visit here to meet with colleagues in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.