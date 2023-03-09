Biden Budget Plan, Challenges GOP To Follow Suit

President Joe Biden's budget for fiscal year 2024 is photographed Thursday, March 9, 2023. As political gridlock puts the government at risk of defaulting, Biden is making an opening offer with a budget plan that would cut deficits by $2.9 trillion over the next decade — a proposal that Republicans already intend to reject. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

(AP) — President Joe Biden chose a union training center in Philadelphia to lay out his new 10-year budget proposal and challenge congressional Republicans to release their own spending blueprint.

Biden said the GOP follow suit and then the two sides could “sit down and see where we disagree.” He expressed doubt that Republicans could make their numbers match their calls for a balanced budget. And he suggested that any efforts to do so could come at the expense of middle-class families.

In addition to deficit reduction, Biden’s budget proposal largely revolves around the idea of taxing the wealthy to help fund programs for the middle class, older adults and families. The GOP already is rejecting the plan.