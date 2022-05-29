Biden Called Again To Mourn With A City Stricken By Grief

(AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Their visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday comes less than two weeks after Biden comforted families of 10 Black people shot to death at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A cousin of one of the 19 children killed in Texas says her message to Biden is to respect the community during his visit and to work for changes to help protect people. Two teachers at the school were among the dead.