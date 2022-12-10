Biden Called Gay Marriage ‘inevitable’ And Soon It’ll Be Law

FILE - People gather in Washington's Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors to mark the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to legalize same-sex marriage, June 26, 2015. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden will soon sign legislation to protect gay unions even if the U.S. Supreme Court revisits its ruling supporting a nationwide right of same-sex couples to marry. It’s the latest piece of Biden’s legacy on gay rights, which includes his unexpected endorsement of marriage equality on national television a decade ago when he was vice president.

Although gay marriage is no longer as contentious as it once was, Biden will be signing the new law amid a backlash on the right over issues of gender identity. That’s heightened fears about the durability of the country’s changes on civil rights and other issues, too.