Biden Calls For Action On Virus As He Introduces Health Team

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce his health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is introducing a health care team that will be tested at every turn as it strives to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and restore a sense of normalcy to the daily lives of Americans.

Topping the roster is health secretary nominee Xavier Becerra, a Latino politician who rose from humble beginnings to serve in Congress and as California’s attorney general. Others include a businessman renowned for his crisis management skills and a quartet of medical doctors, among them Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease specialist. But the feel-good moment was overshadowed by the urgency of the pandemic, with more than 2,200 deaths each day.

