Biden Calls For Cease-Fire After Sudan Evacuation

In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. The Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, typically filled with prayer, celebration and feasting — was a somber one in Sudan, as gunshots rang out across the capital of Khartoum and heavy smoke billowed over the skyline. (Maheen S via AP)

President Biden is calling for an immediate cease-fire in Sudan after the emergency evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel and their families from Khartoum.

Biden said the tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of civilians and it must stop. At least one American has been killed since rival groups began fighting for control of the African nation nearly two weeks ago.

Operations at the U.S. embassy have been temporarily suspended following Saturday’s military airlift of American personnel.