Biden Calls For End To Liability Protections For Gun Manufacturers

President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Biden is calling for legislation ending liability protections for gun manufacturers. During a Rose Garden event, Biden suggested it could be a game changer in efforts to curb deadly gun violence in the U.S.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said gun manufacturers should be held accountable like leaders of any other industries. Psaki said Biden feels like he “can’t wait” while Congress struggles to find a consensus on any legislation involving firearms.

The President announced a series of executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence after the deadly mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado. Psaki said Biden will do what he can on gun violence, but she acknowledged limits on presidential powers without broader congressional action. Senators will soon take up House-passed legislation expanding background checks, but it faces a rough road in the tightly-divided Senate.