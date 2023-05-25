Biden Calls For Police Reform On Floyd Anniversary

FILE - This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, center, to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

President Biden is calling on Congress to enact meaningful police reform on the third anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Floyd was killed on this day back in 2020 during a brutal police arrest in Minnesota. The officer who held his knee of Floyd’s neck, resulting in his death, was convicted of murder.

In a statement Thursday, Biden noted that last year on this day, he signed an executive order that bans police chokeholds and establishes a database for police misconduct. He added, though, that “lasting change” on the local level requires Congress to act, and urged lawmakers to send a “meaningful” police reform bill to his desk. Biden vowed that he will sign it.