Biden Calls Georgia Voting Law ‘Jim Crow in 21st century’

President Joe Biden talks to members of the media before walking to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is criticizing Georgia’s new voting law again. Biden said Friday that the law’s Republican sponsors were trying to deny people the right to vote and that the measure represented an attack on the Constitution.

The Democratic president renewed his call for Congress to approve nationwide voting standards in a major bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this month. The legislation faces opposition from Republicans who call it a federal voting takeover. Meanwhile, an attorney for a Georgia lawmaker who was criminally charged after knocking on the door to the governor’s private office after he signed the law says authorities overreached in the case.