Biden Calls ICC Warrant For Netanyahu “Outrageous”

President Biden says the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “outrageous.” The International Criminal Court issued warrants on Thursday for Netanyahu and his former defense secretary Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a Hamas commander for crimes against humanity including murder and torture. President Biden on Thursday defended Netanyahu, and said there is “no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas.” Biden said, “We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”