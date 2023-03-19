NATIONAL

Biden Calls Israel’s Netanyahu With Judicial Plan ‘concern’

jsalinas
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Vice President Joe Biden talk prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2016. President Joe Biden spoke Sunday, March 19, 2023, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “express concern” over his government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system that has sparked widespread protests across Israel and to encourage compromise. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “express concern” over his government’s planned overhaul of the country’s judicial system that have sparked widespread protests across Israel and to encourage compromise.

The White House said Biden reiterated U.S. concerns about the measure to roll back the judiciary’s insulation from the country’s political system, in a call a senior administration official described as candid and constructive. There was no immediate indication that Netanyahu was shying away from the action, after rejecting a compromise last week offered by the country’s figurehead president.

