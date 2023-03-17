Biden Calls On Congress To Expand Regulators Authority

President Biden is calling on Congress to toughen penalties for executives at failed banks. In a statement, Biden said it should be easier for regulators to “claw back” compensation, impose civil penalties and ban executives from working in the banking industry if their mismanagement causes the institution to fail.

Biden asked Congress to expand the FDIC’s authority to do so. This comes after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Biden said he’s “firmly committed” to holding those responsible accountable.