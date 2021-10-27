Biden Calls Out China’s Taiwan Actions As ‘coercive’

In this image released by Brunei ASEAN Summit, United States President Joe Biden speaks in the virtual meetingof ASEAN - East Asia Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group's meetings. (Brunei ASEAN Summit via AP)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has told leaders at the East Asia Summit that China’s recent actions in the Taiwan Straits are “coercive” and undermined peace and stability in the region.

The comments by Biden, who participated by video in the annual meeting of 18 Asia-Pacific nations, come during a surge in Chinese military activity near Taiwan.

Last week, Biden set off alarm bells in Beijing by saying the U.S. has a firm commitment to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of a Chinese attack. The White House later downplayed the president’s comments.