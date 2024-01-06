NATIONAL

Biden Calls Out Trump While Marking Jan 6 Anniversary

Today marks the third anniversary of the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Speaking near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on Friday, President Biden marked the anniversary a day early by attacking his likely GOP opponent, former President Trump.

Biden warned that Trump and his supporters embraced the kind of extremism that was on display during the Capitol attack.

Meanwhile, former President Trump is campaigning in Iowa today where he remains the clear frontrunner ahead of that state’s January 15th caucuses.

