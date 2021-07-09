Biden Calls Putin To Discuss Ransomware Attacks

President Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin today to discuss the uptick of ransomware attacks in the U.S. The White House said Biden “underscored” the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups.

The President emphasized he’s committed to continued talks with Putin on the broader threat posed by ransomware. He said the U.S. will “take any necessary action” to defend its people. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the President is a believer in face-to-face diplomacy, and this call was an example of that.

Psaki reiterated they have no reason to believe the Russian government ordered the most recent attack, but said they have a responsibility to act.