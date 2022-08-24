NATIONALTRENDING

Biden Cancels Some Federal Student Loan Debt

jsalinasBy 14 views
0

President Biden is canceling some federal student loan debt. Speaking at the White House, Biden noted college costs have gone up significantly in recent years while saying student loans have led to “unsustainable debt” for too many Americans.

The forgiveness offers ten-thousand dollars of debt relief for those earning less than 125-thousand dollars per year. Those who went to college on low-income Pell Grants qualify for 20-thousand dollars of debt relief on federal student loans.

Biden is also extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year, but noted this will be the final pause.

Mission-Area Bar Shut Down For Liquor Violations, Sex Trafficking

Previous article

First Lady Diagnosed With COVID Again

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL