President Joe Biden speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," a law meant to reduce gun violence, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is celebrating the bipartisan gun safety bill he recently signed into law. Hosting a White House ceremony, Biden noted it’s the first significant firearms bill to clear Congress in nearly three decades. He said, “Lives will be saved today and tomorrow because of this.”

Biden praised Republicans who joined Democrats in passing the bill. Bipartisan efforts to craft some sort of guns bill were prompted by deadly mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.