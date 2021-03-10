Biden Celebrates Passage Of Stimulus Bill

FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this March 6, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(Washington, DC) — President Biden is confirming he’ll sign the nearly two-trillion-dollar stimulus bill on Friday. In a statement, Biden said the voices of Americans were heard as the House gave final approval to the measure today.

Biden said the work begins now on getting more vaccines to people and giving many Americans 14-hundred-dollar checks. Biden also singled out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her work in getting the bill over the finish line.

Republicans said the bill’s price tag was too high. They also argued the measure was filled with things that aren’t pandemic related.