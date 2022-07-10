Biden Celebration Of New Gun Law Clouded By Latest Shooting

FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. First lady Jill Biden looks on at right. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. First lady Jill Biden looks on at right. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting.

Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.