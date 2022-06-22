Biden, Chevron Chief Trade Sharp Words Over Gas Prices

(AP) — In a pointed back and forth, the head of Chevron has complained that President Joe Biden has vilified energy firms at a time when gasoline prices are at near record levels and the president responded that the oil company CEO was being “mildly sensitive.”

The administration is weighing whether to call on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax. Biden says he has little sympathy for the oil companies and that they need to increase production.

The U.S. president says, “I didn’t know they get their feelings hurt that quickly.” Biden is also facing criticism from economists and companies that a gas tax holiday would not increase supplies and lower prices.