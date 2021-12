President Joe Biden attends a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden is citing progress in reducing supply chain bottlenecks. Speaking at the White House, Biden said “packages are being delivered” and store shelves “are not empty.”

The President noted that gas prices are coming back down after peaking last month. He also insisted that the U.S. economy is continuing a robust recovery.