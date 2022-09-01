Biden Congratulates Alaska Dem Who Defeated Sarah Palin

President Biden is congratulating Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola. The Alaska Democrat defeated Sarah Palin in a special election to replace the late Republican Congressman Don Young.

The White House says Biden phoned Peltola and called it an “historic victory” in the traditional red state. A statement adds Biden looks forward to “working with her to lower costs for working families in Alaska when she is sworn-in.” Young’s term expires at year’s end, so Peltola will be defending the seat in November’s midterm elections.