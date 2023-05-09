NATIONAL

Biden, Congressional Leaders Meeting To Avert Default

jsalinasBy
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters just after the Republican majority in the House narrowly passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Joe Biden into negotiations on federal spending, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Facing the risk of a government default as soon as June 1, President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders to a White House meeting for talks on Tuesday, May 9. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a debt deal with President Joe Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic default. McCarthy spoke to reporters at the Capitol ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Biden later Tuesday at the White House.

Biden is convening congressional leaders ahead of a looming June 1 deadline when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills.

McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly on a plan for a speeding cuts. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations.

