Biden, Congressional Leaders Meeting To Avert Default

(AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says a debt deal with President Joe Biden is needed by next week if Washington hopes to avert a catastrophic default. McCarthy spoke to reporters at the Capitol ahead of a high-stakes meeting with Biden later Tuesday at the White House.

Biden is convening congressional leaders ahead of a looming June 1 deadline when money could run short for paying the nation’s bills.

McCarthy said he sees no reason why all sides can’t come to an agreement quickly on a plan for a speeding cuts. Biden is set to reinforce his opposition to allowing the country’s full faith and credit to be held “hostage” to negotiations.