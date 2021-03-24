Biden Considering Executive Action On Gun Control

The White House says President Biden is considering executive action on gun control. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is considering various avenues, including both legislation and executive action. This comes after there were two mass shootings in the U.S. in less than a week.

Following Monday’s mass shooting that left ten people dead in Colorado, Biden said he didn’t “want to wait another minute” to act on gun violence. He called on the Senate to pass legislation to close loopholes in gun background checks and urged Congress to ban assault weapons.