President Joe Biden answers a reporters question after speaking about the May jobs report, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden says the White House is in constant contact with Congress over the issue of gun violence. Talking with reporters in Delaware, Biden said he’s ready to do anything he can to push “real progress.”

He made the remarks after a primetime speech urging lawmakers to take action to curb rampant gun violence across the U.S. There have been a wave of deadly mass shootings in the past three weeks.