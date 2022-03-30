Biden: COVID Not Over, But It “No Longer Controls Our Lives”

President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden says COVID is not over, but it “no longer controls our lives.” Speaking from the White House, Biden called on Congress to authorize billions of dollars in additional funding for COVID services and treatments.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said additional federal aid is critically needed for COVID services and treatments. Schumer said negotiations between Democrats and Republicans are moving forward but noted, “We’re not yet at the finish line.”

Meantime, the President got his second COVID booster shot following FDA approval for people 50-and-above. He urged all eligible Americans to get the second booster.