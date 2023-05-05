Biden: Debt Limit, Budget Are Two Different Issues

President Biden is accusing House Republicans of threatening to default on the nation’s debt in order to secure what he called “draconian” spending cuts.

While meeting with his Cabinet members today, Biden told reporters raising the debt ceiling and negotiating on the budget are two separate issues. He said he’ll urge Congressional leaders to raise the borrowing limit when he meets with them at the White House Tuesday.

House Republicans last week passed a bill tying a debt ceiling increase to budget cuts. Speaker McCarthy says he will not pass any bill that doesn’t include reductions in spending. Congress needs to raise or suspend the debt limit before early June or risk default.