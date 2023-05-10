Biden: Debt Meeting ‘productive,’ Default ‘not an option’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listen as President Joe Biden speaks before a meeting to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says he and congressional leaders had a “productive” meeting Tuesday on trying to raise the nation’s debt limit. No agreement was reached, but they will meet again Friday to try to avert the risk in weeks of an unprecedented government default. Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with Biden and other Democrats that he “didn’t see any new movement” toward ending the months-long impasse over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. McCarthy stopped short of guaranteeing there would be no default, simply saying he was doing everything he could.