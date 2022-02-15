Biden: Defending Ukraine Liberty Could Cause US Economy Pain

(AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply.

Biden says, “The American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” adding, “I will not pretend this will be painless.” He also says the U.S. has “not yet verified” Russia’s claim that some of its forces have withdrawn from the Ukraine border, and an invasion of Ukraine remains a distinct possibility. Biden spoke from the White House on Tuesday.