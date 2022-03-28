Biden Defends Comments About Putin

President Biden is defending his remarks about the dangers of Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining in power. When questioned by reporters today, Biden said he isn’t walking back anything. While overseas, Biden said Putin can’t remain in power after his invasion of Ukraine.

The American leader said he was remarking more about the moral outrage he felt. He noted it’s not a U.S. policy change and he isn’t concerned his remark will make the war worse. White House officials later made it clear Biden was not calling for “regime change.”