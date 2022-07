President Joe Biden responds to a question as he speaks with reporters after meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Waldorf Astoria Jeddah Qasr Al Sharq hotel, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden is defending his controversial trip to Saudi Arabia. Talking to reporters in Jeddah, Biden cited good talks on ensuring adequate global oil supplies to lower gas prices. He said he talked candidly with Saudi leaders about the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The U.S. has linked the murder to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden said he told the Prince that he was responsible, but the Prince denied the claim.