Biden Defends Fauci Against Trump Firing Threat

(AP) – Joe Biden is defending Dr. Anthony Fauci after President Donald Trump suggested he’d dismiss the nation’s top infectious disease expert after Election Day.

The Democratic presidential nominee tweeted Monday: “We need a president who actually listens to experts like Dr. Fauci.” Biden has sought to keep the presidential campaign focused on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 231,000 people in the U.S. Trump accuses Biden of wanting to force the country back into a lockdown to slow the spread.

Biden is traveling to Ohio and Pennsylvania on Monday. Trump plans a whirlwind five rallies, from the battlegrounds of North Carolina to Wisconsin.