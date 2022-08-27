Biden Deflects On Discussing Release Of Redacted Trump Affidavit

President Biden isn’t saying much about the release of the redacted affidavit that was used to search former President Trump’s Florida home.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said he’ll leave the matter to the Justice Department. Prior to Biden’s remarks, the DOJ revealed Trump had several “Top Secret” documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The affidavit states those documents were turned over months ago, but the National Archives worried there was more highly sensitive material still in storage at Trump’s Florida estate.