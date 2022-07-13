Biden Delivers Tough Talk On Iran As He Opens Mideast Visit

President Joe Biden stands with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right, and President Isaac Herzog, left, after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden stands with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, right, and President Isaac Herzog, left, after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a Mideast visit by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s nuclear program. Biden said he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.”

The president’s comments came in an interview aired Wednesday with Israel’s Channel 12 as Biden opened a four-day visit to the region. The U.S. and Israel are expected to unveil a joint declaration on Thursday cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action against Iran’s growing nuclear program.

Israel has said both countries would commit to “using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.”