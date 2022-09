FILE - President Joe Biden smiles in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

President Biden is ripping the House Republicans’ new “Commitment to America” plan ahead of the midterm elections. Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event, Biden hit said there’s no mention of abortion, Social Security or Medicare.

Biden accused Republicans of seeking to criminalize abortion nationwide. He said they also want to cut Social Security and Medicare. The President concluded democracy is on the ballot in November’s crucial midterm elections.