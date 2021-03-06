Biden, Dems Prevail As Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill

In this image from video, the vote total of 50-49 on Senate passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, is displayed on screen in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

(AP) — An exhausted Senate has narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The vote gives President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies a victory that they say is crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums. Final passage came after the Senate voted all night on a series of amendment.

Nearly all were from Republicans and were rejected. Senate passage sets up final congressional approval by the House next week. Not a single Republican backed the bill in the Senate or when it initially passed the House. That shows the partisan environment that’s so far characterizing the early days of Biden’s presidency.