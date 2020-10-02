Biden, Dems Send Well Wishes To Trump

(AP) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Friday that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a Friday morning tweet, he added, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.” His running mate, Kamala Harris, says she is wishing Trump and his wife a “full and speedy recovery.”

And, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s praying for the president and hopes his testing positive for COVID-19 might be a “learning experience” about the virus.