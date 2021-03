President Joe Biden salutes from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as he prepares to depart for a trip to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden says he has been having discussions with other countries about sharing coronavirus vaccine doses. Speaking to reporters, Biden said he’ll have further announcements on the matter at a later time.

Biden answered a few questions on his way to Pennsylvania to promote the recently passed stimulus bill. The trip is part of the “Help is Here” tour where Biden, Vice President Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and other top Democrats are set to travel around the country.