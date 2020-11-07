NATIONAL

Biden Edges Closer To Win As Pennsylvania Focus Intensifies

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP) — Democrat Joe Biden is edging ever closer to a victory over President Donald Trump as the long, exacting work of counting votes extended into a fourth day after the election. There’s intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden is leading Trump by more than 28,000 votes, and Nevada, where Biden is up by about 22,000. The delay in producing a verdict could be attributed to high turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the candidates. Biden’s leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia put him in a stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House.

 

