Biden Emerges From COVID Isolation, Tells Public: Get Shots

President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has emerged from five days of isolation after contracting the coronavirus, telling Americans that “COVID isn’t gone” but saying serious illness can be avoided with vaccines, booster shots and treatments.

Biden spoke after testing negative for the virus Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, says the president has completed his course of treatment with the drug Paxlovid and remains free of fever.

O’Connor says that given those factors and the pair of negative tests, Biden will discontinue his “strict isolation” measures. The 79-year-old president tested positive last week and had mild symptoms.