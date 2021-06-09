NATIONAL

Biden Ends GOP Infrastructure Talks, But New Group Emerges

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — President Joe Biden has ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package and has started to reach out to senators in a new bipartisan effort. Ten senators huddled privately late Tuesday on a new plan. This, as the president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. The Republicans had offered a $928 billion proposal and Biden was seeking a $1.7 trillion. At the same time, a bipartisan House group drafted its own proposal. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden wants legislation passed by summer.

 

