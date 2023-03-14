Biden Expected To Sign New Executive Order On Gun Control

(AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order aiming to increase the number of background checks to buy guns.

The order also seeks to promote more secure firearms storage and ensure U.S. law enforcement agencies get the most from last summer’s bipartisan gun control law. The Democratic president is expected to unveil his latest efforts at curbing gun violence during a speech Tuesday in Monterey Park, California, where a gunman stormed a dance hall and shot 20 people, killing 11, following a Lunar New Year celebration.

The bipartisan legislation passed after the killings of 10 grocery store shoppers in Buffalo, New York, and 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.