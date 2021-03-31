Biden Explains Infrastructure Plan

President Biden is giving more insight into about his roughly two-trillion dollar infrastructure proposal.

Speaking in Pittsburgh, Biden said the American Jobs Plan will “modernize 20-thousand miles of highway, roads and main streets” that aren’t in good shape. He also noted thousands of bridges will get repairs and upgrades they desperately need. That includes what he called America’s “ten most economically significant bridges.”

The plan also looks to provide new rail cars and transit lines to reduce congestion and pollution.