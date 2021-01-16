Biden Fills Out State Department Team With Obama Veterans

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is filling out his State Department team with a group of former career diplomats and veterans of the Obama administration. The nominations and appointments announced Saturday signal Biden’s desire to return to a more traditional foreign policy after four years of uncertainty and unpredictability under Donald Trump. Biden is nominating Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state and Victoria Nuland as undersecretary of state for political affairs. Those are the second- and third-highest ranking posts in the department. Biden says his team “embodies my core belief that America is strongest when it works with our allies.” He says they “will use their diplomatic experience and skill to restore America’s global and moral leadership.”