Biden, First Lady Will Travel To Texas Friday

The President and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Texas on Friday. The Lone Star State is thawing out after being devastated by an historic cold freeze. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said the Bidens will land in Houston and have meetings with some local and state officials. They will also visit a Houston health center where coronavirus vaccines are being distributed. The cold snap brought much of Texas to a standstill as millions of people had no heat, electricity, or safe water.