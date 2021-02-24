Biden, First Lady Will Travel To Texas Friday

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden campaigned on raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour and attached a proposal doing just that to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The President and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Texas on Friday. The Lone Star State is thawing out after being devastated by an historic cold freeze. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki [[ SAH-kee ]] said the Bidens will land in Houston and have meetings with some local and state officials. They will also visit a Houston health center where coronavirus vaccines are being distributed. The cold snap brought much of Texas to a standstill as millions of people had no heat, electricity, or safe water.