WORLD

Biden Flies In To López Obrador’s New Airport For Summit

Fred CruzBy 5 views
0
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his arrival to the Felipe Angeles international airport in Zumpango, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

(AP) — One of the most important diplomatic decisions by President Joe Biden at the gathering this week of North American leaders might’ve been his choice of airport. Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday via Mexico’s newest hub, Felipe Angeles International Airport, a prized project by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The airport was christened last year with much fanfare, though it’s located an hour’s drive from the city center, has few flights and until recently lacked consistent drinking water. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the summit on Monday. Biden says the gathering will advance “shared priorities for North America.” The leaders will discuss migration, climate change, the economy and other issues.

 

Fred Cruz

Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters Storm Brazil’s Top Government Offices

Previous article

Ukraine School Spurns Russian Claim Of Troops Killed There

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD